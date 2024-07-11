Busy schedule awaits CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Visakha

Visakhapatnam : Both Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam district officials are making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to undivided Visakhapatnam district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister is expected to visit Polavaram left canal at Darlapudi in Anakapalli district at 11.20 am. Later, he will proceed to Bhogapuram Airport to examine the progress of the Greenfield International Airport there. The CM will participate in a review meeting with the airport authority officials scheduled before proceeding to AMTZ (Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone).

Further, the CM will take part in the conference organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at AMTZ followed by an interaction with the park’s employees. Two medical company buildings are slated to be inaugurated at the park.

Later, at Visakhapatnam Airport, Naidu will discuss pending projects with the officials concerned in the evening. This is the maiden visit of Naidu to the undivided district of Visakhapatnam after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time.

The CM would be accompanied by Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu among others. Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan, Anakapalli district superintendent of police K V Murali Krishna, Visakhapatnam district collector M N Harendhira Prasad, city commissioner of police Shanka Brata Bagchi among others oversaw the arrangements made for the CM’s visit at various places on Wednesday.