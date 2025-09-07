Live
- Ganesh immersion held with devotional fervour
- Weekend OTT watchlist: Thrillers, romances, horror & more arrive on digital platforms
- Farmers queue up for urea at Odela PACS
- Ex-BSF Jawan from Haryana held in Tumkunta SBI robbery case
- Police cracks murder case within 24 hours
- Cong accuses BJP-BRS leaders of ‘cheap politics’ against Minister Komatireddy
- Contractor’s death sparks protest in Yellandu town
- BRS slams Cong over double bedroom houses
- Khammam CP monitors immersion at “Gangamma Oodi.”
- Bhadradri comes alive with Ganesh shobha yatra
BVCITS conducts Faculty Development Programme
Amalapuram: The 6-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Innovations in Energy Society’ was concluded on Saturday. Department of Electrical and...
Amalapuram: The 6-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Innovations in Energy Society’ was concluded on Saturday. Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at BVCITS, Bhatnavilli, successfully organised the programme from September 1. ATAL-AICTE sponsored the programme, which was designed to address immediate developmental needs of faculty in the rapidly changing educational landscape by focusing on the latest technical advancements and innovations in the field.
The FDP featured lectures by renowned professors and industry experts from prestigious institutions, including IITs and NITs. The participants included postgraduate students, research scholars, and faculty from various AICTE-approved colleges.
Dr Avik Bhattacharya from IIT Roorkee; Dr Mukesh Singh from TIET Patiala; Mythili Chaganti, Manager at Center Point Energy, USA; Dr T Vinay Kumar from NIT Warangal; Dr A Pandian; Dr Dipankar Debnath; Dr KV Praveen Kumar; Dr Srihari Gude and others provided a comprehensive overview of the energy sector.
At the concluding ceremony, Prof ANV Raja Gopal, HOD of EEE; Prof JVG Ramarao, Principal; Dr B Muthuvel, coordinator; and ChS Ganga Bhavani, co-coordinator, highlighted the importance of faculty skills development.