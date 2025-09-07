BVCITS conducts Faculty Development Programme

Amalapuram: The 6-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Innovations in Energy Society’ was concluded on Saturday. Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at BVCITS, Bhatnavilli, successfully organised the programme from September 1. ATAL-AICTE sponsored the programme, which was designed to address immediate developmental needs of faculty in the rapidly changing educational landscape by focusing on the latest technical advancements and innovations in the field.

The FDP featured lectures by renowned professors and industry experts from prestigious institutions, including IITs and NITs. The participants included postgraduate students, research scholars, and faculty from various AICTE-approved colleges.

Dr Avik Bhattacharya from IIT Roorkee; Dr Mukesh Singh from TIET Patiala; Mythili Chaganti, Manager at Center Point Energy, USA; Dr T Vinay Kumar from NIT Warangal; Dr A Pandian; Dr Dipankar Debnath; Dr KV Praveen Kumar; Dr Srihari Gude and others provided a comprehensive overview of the energy sector.

At the concluding ceremony, Prof ANV Raja Gopal, HOD of EEE; Prof JVG Ramarao, Principal; Dr B Muthuvel, coordinator; and ChS Ganga Bhavani, co-coordinator, highlighted the importance of faculty skills development.