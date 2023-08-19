By-election for four Sarpanch posts underway in Eluru and West Godavari

The by-election for the four Sarpanch posts and 31 ward seats in Eluru and West Godavari districts has commenced at 7 am today. Following the previous local body elections, the election notification was issued to fill the vacant seats, and all necessary arrangements have been made for today's elections.

In Eluru district, polling is being conducted for three Sarpanch posts and 21 wards, while in West Godavari district, one Sarpanch post and 10 wards are up for election. The voting process started at 7 am and will continue until 1 pm, after which the counting process will begin at 2 pm as informed by the returning officer.

To facilitate the smooth conduct of the elections, a total of 33 polling centers have been set up, and 160 staff members have been appointed. In Eluru district alone, approximately 11,114 individuals are eligible to exercise their right to vote.

In Eluru district, the elections are taking place for the Sarpanch positions of Adivinekkalam in Agiripalli mandal, Veerammakunta in Pedapadu mandal, Vaniduru in Mudinepalli mandal, and 21 wards. Similarly, in West Godavari district, the elections are being held for the Iragavaram mandal Kavalipuram Sarpanch post and 10 ward member positions. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth counting process immediately after the elections are concluded.