CAA is unconstitutional- PCC vice president N.Tulasi Reddy

Kadapa: Finding fault with the BJP lead NDA government for bringing Constitutional Validity Of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC), vice president N.Tulasi Reddy said such act ultimately leads kept the future of the nation at cross roads.

Speaking after participating big rally organized by NSUI in Kadapa city here on Thursday, the PCC vice president pointed out CAA is against the spirit of Constitution written BR Ambethkar as such act ultimately leads large scale of communal violence in the country.

He recalled that as per article 14 of Indian Constitution equal right was provided ever citizen irrespective of cast and religion. But the CAA act introduced by the NDA government totally unconstitutional. While questioning the credibility of YSR Congress, and TDP for extending support to the CAA, the PCC vice president has demanded their stand over the issue.

He also questioned if NDA government is clear on it version why it has failed to bring the Tamil Hindus in Srilanka, Rohingwa Muslim community in Mayanmar of Barma under CAA act as they facing the serious communal threat in that countries. NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav, district president Druvakumar Reddy party leaders Abdul Sattar, Venkataramana Reddy and others were present.