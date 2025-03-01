Cabinet gives nod to 7,797 Jal Jeevan Mission works

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu which met on Friday decided to take up 7,797 works under Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 2,010 crore and to complete them in nine months.

Sharing the details of the Cabinet meeting with media,minister for information and public relations and housing K Parthasarathy said the Cabinet decided to increase housing unit cost to Rs 2.5 lakh.

It also decidedto financial help of Rs 50,000 to SCs, Rs 75,000 to STs and Rs 1 lakh to BCs to finish incomplete houses.The proposals will impose a burden of Rs 4,135 crore on the state exchequer.

Parthasarathy flayed the attitude of YCP MLAs for absenting for budget session. He said the YSRCP MLAs are not concentrating on people’s issues and only working to get appreciation of their leader.