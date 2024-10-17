Cabinet nod for Integrated Energy, MSME, Food Processing policies

Vijayawada: Restoringbr and image of Andra Pradesh, giving high priority to knowledge economy, focus on food processing, converting Rayalaseema into fruit basket, promoting one-family one-entrepreneur in MSMEs, creating industrial hub in Srikakulam, moving towards speed of business, implementing market-driven model dictated by demand and supply dynamics are some of the guidelines the Cabinet cleared on Wednesday to put the state on fast-track development.

Explaining the decisions of the Cabinet through power-point presentation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that these ‘game changer’ policies in various sectors were approved with an objective to create 20 lakh jobs in the state. He said his government was looking at attracting Rs 30 lakh crore investment in the next five years.

Naidu said his government had set a target of 78.50 GW of solar energy and 35 GW of wind energy under the integrated clean energy policy (ICEP) while laying stress on the reduction of the global warming potential (GWP). In the sector, the government has targeted investments of Rs 10 lakh crore which can provide employment of 7.5 lakhs.

The government also proposes to establish Green Energy University, Naidu said, adding that his government wants to complete the clean energy project in five-year period.

The government would acquire private lands to give them on lease basis at Rs 31,000/acre per year. There will also be a provision for outright purchase of government lands at Rs 5 lakh per acre with waiver of stamp duty and other benefits like reimbursement of SGST for five years. If anyone wants to set up wind and solar manufacturing projects, they will also be given incentives depending upon the type of project. The Chief Minister said the financial implications for the government during the policy period 2025-30 would be revenue of Rs 88,000 crore to the state and the outgo would be Rs 21,000 crore.

Another decision taken was to have plug and play industrial and infrastructure projects, new electronics project, allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for hand-holding of APIIC to create special assistance to states for capital investment scheme.

To create 11.20 lakh jobs, a Cabinet subcommittee would be created. The focus sectors include automobiles, pharma, textiles and apparels, chemicals and medical devices, semiconductors, battery vehicles and ship building, etc.

The Cabinet further decided to have separate subcommittees to regulate the prices of essential commodities, check the menace of drugs and rehabilitate those addicted, to study the existing policies in other states and come up with recommendations.

The Cabinet also decided to have AP Anti-Narcotics Task Force at Amaravati and narcotics police teams in 26 districts of the state. To deal with narcotics-related cases, five fast track courts or special courts would be set up in districts which would function under the directions of the state High Court.