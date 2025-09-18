Cabinet review on Dasara arrangements soon

Vijayawada: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here. A cabinet review meeting on the festival arrangements is expected soon, with officials racing to complete all pending works ahead of the grand event. Endowments Department Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan and Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik formally presented the festival invitation to Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Wednesday. On this occasion, they briefed him about the ongoing works and progress achieved so far.

A detailed review of preparations was also conducted in the presence of Endowments Department Principal Secretary Hari Jawahar Lal.

Officials explained that extensive measures are being taken to ensure smooth facilities, foolproof security, and efficient transport management for lakhs of devotees expected to throng the city during the 11-day celebrations conducted from September 22 to October 2.

Temple authorities announced that they are expediting improvements related to queue lines, sanitation, drinking water supply, accommodation, and parking.

Security agencies are coordinating efforts to maintain law and order, while the Transport Department is planning special services to manage the large inflow of pilgrims.

The officials assured that all arrangements would be completed before the scheduled review by the Group of Ministers. Final decisions regarding the management and coordination of the Dasara festivities would be taken in this review meeting, they explained.

The annual Dasara celebrations at Kanaka Durga temple are among the most significant religious events in Andhra Pradesh, attracting devotees from across the state and neighbouring regions. The authorities emphasised that every effort is being made to ensure a safe, orderly, and spiritually fulfilling experience for the devotees.