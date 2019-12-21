Cabinet to discuss panel recommendations on Dec 27: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the State cabinet would meet on December 27 and take a decision on the implementation of the GN Rao committee report, which was submitted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Botcha has made it clear that the State government is committed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers of the capital region given by the previous government and would complete the construction works of the buildings which are in progress.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat on Friday night after the G N Rao Committee submitted its report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Botcha said that the State government would return the assigned lands to the real owners in the capital region and fulfill all the promises made to the farmers of the capital region by the TDP government.

He said the YSRCP government would complete the development works started by previous TDP government in the capital region. He said the main objective of the YSRCP government is to develop all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the State government would discuss and consider the suggestions made by the expert committee and development of all regions is the objective of the government.

Asked about the allegations made by the Opposition parties that the State government had no intention to develop capital Amaravati, he denied the allegations and added that the development works started by previous government would be completed.