Call to admit dropouts in schools

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi said it is the responsibility of parents, teachers and other stakeholders to ensure that all children between the ages of 6 and 14 in the district attend school. She clarified that the same applies to the officials.

A meeting of the district-level awareness monitoring committee was held at the Collectorate here on Thursday on the implementation of ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ programme. On the occasion, the collector unveiled posters published by Sarva Shiksha as part of the programme to enrol dropouts in schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Vetriselvi said that it is a social responsibility to complete the student enrolment programme 100 per cent in the district. Village, mandal and division level committees have been formed to get school dropouts back into school. In the meeting, the importance of education and the various facilities provided by the government in government schools should be informed to the parents and steps should be taken to enrol their children in school. The differences between the enrolment of children last year and this year should be identified and dropouts should be admitted to school accordingly. A door-to-door awareness programme should be organised at the field level for the next 15 days.

Similarly, efforts should be made to visit the area to identify where most children are not attending and enrol them.

The top 10 mandals with dropouts should be identified and the district authorities should adopt them and take measures to prevent dropouts.

In particular, efforts should be made to keep the district a dropout-free district in coordination with the education, medical, ICDS, labour, revenue and welfare departments. All school-age children should be enrolled in schools and the relevant officials should submit a resolution declaring that there should be no out-of-school children at the level of secretariat, village, mandal and division. Special monitoring should be done to ensure that the enrolment of students in all welfare hostels under the Social Welfare, BC, Minority and ITDA areas of the district is 100 per cent. A helpline number 9533399981 has been set up to provide information regarding dropouts. To make the district a dropout-free district under the ‘Nenu Badiki Potha’ programme, the committee will have the RDO as Chairman, Deputy DEO as Convenor, DLDO and CDPO as members at the district level and the division level.

Similarly, at the mandal level, the MPDO as Chairman, MEO as Convenor, Tahsildar, Anganwadi Supervisor, School Complex Head Master, Panchayat Secretary, Cluster Resource Person, SHG Member and Parents as members. The village and ward level enrolment committees will have welfare and education assistant as convenor, Anganwadi worker, ASHA, ANM, VRO, school headmaster as members. These enrolment committees will be responsible for 100 per cent enrolment, zero dropouts, and door-to-door awareness programmes.

DRO V Visveswara Rao, DEO M Venkatalakshmamma, Samagra Shiksha Project Director Pankaj Kumar, CPO Vasudeva Rao, DMHO R Malini, Social Welfare JD Y Vishwamohan Reddy, Deputy Labour Commissioner P Srinivasa Rao, DPO K Anuradha, DRDA PD R Vijayaraju, District Minority Welfare Officer NS Kripavaram, officials from Education, ITDA, Police and other departments participated.