Call to crack whip on drug peddlers

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi has directed the officials to crack whip on peddlers to check the use of drugs like ganja in the district.
A meeting of the anti-narcotics committee was held here under the chairmanship of the district collector on Wednesday.
Addressing the meeting, collector said that the authorities should intensify inspections on the transportation and use of drugs, identify areas where the transportation of ganja and other drugs takes place and intensify the inspections at the toll plazas on the highways. Strict measures should be taken to prevent the use of ganja and drugs anywhere in the district.
Peddlers who distribute drugs should be identified and cases should be registered against them. Awareness programmes should be organised in schools and colleges on the side effects of cannabis and drug use.
Complaints can be registered on 14500 toll-free number on the supply of drugs.
The toll-free number should be displayed in all schools, colleges and prominent road junctions. A special team with police, education, and medical officials should be formed to organise programmes for wide awareness on the side effects and punishments for use of drugs in schools and colleges.
Superintendent of Police K Pratap Siva Kishore said that there has been a large-scale surveillance on the sale and transportation of ganja, drugs, illegal liquor and country-made arrack in the district.
So far, 149 cases have been registered and 540 people have been arrested.
Joint Collector P Dhatri Reddy, Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, DEO Abraham, Deputy Transport Commissioner Shanti Kumari, District Health Officer Dr Nageswara Rao and others were present in the meeting.