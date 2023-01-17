Call to defeat Modi, BJP in 2024 elections

Ongole (Prakasam District): Akhila Bharata Kisan Samstha, Samyukt Kisan Morcha and other farmers' bodies stated that they will organise tractor rallies at all district headquarters on January 26, as a protest against the failure of the Union government in fulfilling the written promises made to the farmers.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for organising tractor rally, at Ongole Press Club on Monday, Akhila Bharatha Kisan Samstha president Ravula Venkaiah, Samyukta Kisan Morcha district convener Chunduri Ranga Rao, Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah, AP Rythu Sangam general secretary Vadde Hanumareddy and others said that about 5,405 farmers' bodies joined together in protest against the three Agriculture Acts and led the agitation for about one year. Observing the response and recognition of the farmers' agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised and took back the Acts by making certain promises in writing but failed to fulfil them. They said that the farmers are also demanding the Union government to take back the four labour codes, which were framed by cancelling the 44 Acts.

Informing that the farmers' unions and associations are planning to organise a protest rally with one lakh tractors at Jhund in Haryana on January 26, the leaders stated that they would conduct a similar rally in all district headquarters on the same day to keep up the spirit. They called for the union of farmers to defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in 2024 general elections, for taking anti-farmer and corporate-friendly decisions.

In Ongole, they informed that the tractor rally will be held from north bypass to south bypass through the town on January 26, with the demands for fulfilment of written promises, taking back of labour codes, including local importance like compensation for tobacco farmers, completion of the project and RRR package for Veligonda ousters, etc.