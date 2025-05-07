Call to embrace modern tech in investigation

Eluru: Eluru District Superintendent of Police K Pratap Siva Kishore urged police officers to embrace modern technology and have a deep understanding of investigative procedures so that they can easily deal with criminals who are using new and innovative methods to mislead investigations in today’s modern technological era.

A special one-day workshop with forensic science experts under the leadership of Eluru District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore was conducted at the Eluru District Police Headquarters here on Tuesday. Eminent professors and assistant professors from the Forensic Lab graced this programme as chief guests. DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors from Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Polavaram, and Nuzvid sub-divisions participated in this workshop. In collaboration with forensic experts, this work shop comprehensively discussed the collection of physical evidence, the process of analysing it, and the specific aspects that investigating officers should focus on in the investigation of important cases such as murders, rapes, suspicious deaths, and road accidents.

Officers received valuable advice and suggestions from the experts on how to pack different types of physical evidence found at the crime scene and how to preserve various items. The officers who participated in this workshop clarified their doubts encountered during investigations with the experts. Through this, they gained the necessary understanding to take the investigation of cases forward with stronger evidence and in a fair manner.

The SP informed that this training programme will not only improve the quality of police investigations but also further enhance public trust in the police system.

Eluru District Additional SP (Admin) N Surya Chandra Rao, Jangareddygudem DSP U Ravi Chandra, Polavaram DSP M Venkateswara Rao, Nuzvid DSP KVVNV Prasad, SB inspectors Malleswaram and Adi Prasad, DCRB inspector Habib Basha along with Inspectors, CIs, and SIs participated in this programme.