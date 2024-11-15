  • Menu
Call to inculcate habit of reading books

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi inaugurated the 57th National Library Week celebrations organised at District Library here on Thursday under the auspices of Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha by lighting the lamp.

A pledge was taken by the participants on this occasion. Collector signed the visitor book in the library.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetri Selvi said that reading books gives development and knowledge and reading books from childhood creates a sense of determination and perseverance to reach the goal.

She suggested students read biographies of famous people. She also said education alone is the biggest weapon for the development of society.

