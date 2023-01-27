Call to keep Eluru district on the path of progress

Eluru: Remembering the sacrifices of many martyrs, who laid down their lives in the freedom movement, District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has called upon everyone to regroup to keep the district on the path of progress in all fields.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations were held with grandeur at Police Parade Grounds here on Thursday. Collector Venkatesh unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the progress of development works being implemented in the district, Collector Venkatesh said that welfare programmes are being implemented to the satisfaction of all the poor and special attention has been focused on agriculture, irrigation, education, medicine, women's welfare, industrial development and infrastructure. He said that in the district where agriculture is predominant, they are supporting farmers in all ways, providing quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides through 540 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, and also providing free electricity for cultivation with a subsidy of Rs 623 crore.

Venkatesh said that Rs 223 crore has been provided to 1.94 lakh farmers as farmer assurance assistance and Rs 7,407 crore are being provided as crop loans. He said that 42,139 tenant farmers have been provided loan eligibility cards, Rs 41.64 crore have been provided as loans for cultivation and Rs 10.66 crore have been directly deposited in the farmers' accounts as investment subsidy under the free agricultural insurance scheme. He said that incentives are being provided to those setting up aqua hubs, Rs 40 crore are being given as subsidies to horticulture farmers under various schemes, and Rs 41 crore are being given as subsidies for drip and tumpara irrigation in 6,000 hectares. He said that the rehabilitation package for Polavaram Project evacuees is being completed quickly, the evacuees are being shifted to the rehabilitation colonies and 32 colonies are being constructed for the evacuees at a cost of Rs 1523 crore.