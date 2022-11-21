Call to make East Godavari TB-free district

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that everyone's participation is necessary in making East Godavari as tuberculosis-free district and speedy recovery of patients. On Monday, she handed over nutritional food kits worth Rs 700 to two TB patients under the auspices of the medical and health department.

The Collector said that everyone in society should be included in the direction of root eradication of tuberculosis. The Department of Health, Government of India, had launched 'Prime Minister TB Mukta Bharat Abhiyan' on September 9, 2022 to provide nutritional assistance to TB patients with the aim to make India a TB-free country by 2025, she said.

Madhavi Latha appealed to the donors to come forward voluntarily to provide nutritious food to boost the immunity of TB patients. Such donors are required to register on the Nikshay portal. The patients can be adopted and the food basket can be given directly to them by the donor or Rs 4,200 as advance for six months food can be donated, she said.

District AIDS, Leprosy, and TB Control Officer Dr N Vasundhara said that there are about 1,400 TB victims in the district. So far 46 donors have taken responsibility to provide nutrition to 122 patients. Donors, who wish to donate to TB patients, are advised to contact 9492297887 for full details.

Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Female Physician Concept Nodal Officer P Varalakshmi and others were present on the occasion.