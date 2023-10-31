Call to make EG a drug-free district

Rajamahendravaram: Coordination and mutual support between the departments concerned is necessary to make the district a drug-free area, stated East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha.



A district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Monday. The Collector directed the officials to take strict measures to curb the use of ganja and other drugs in the district. She warned that drug peddlers would be prosecuted and their property and family property also would be confiscated. Frequent raids and inspections are necessary for drug prevention and special vigilance should be maintained at district entry points and check-posts of Gokavaram, Burugupudi, Kovvur, and Rajanagaram areas to prevent ganja

transportation, she added.

The drug detection centre and additional treatment facility are said to be functioning efficiently. The Collector said that the responsibilities of monitoring the health of drug addicts will also be undertaken. A cash reward of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 will be given to the persons, who gave details of those cultivating and transporting ganja and other narcotic drugs. Similarly, the details of those, who give information will be kept confidential, she assured. The managements of the educational institutions have also been asked to inform the parents and police about the drug addicts.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that the supervision of agriculture and forest department officials is necessary for tracing the cultivation of ganja. Rural people and students should be made aware of the NDPS Act.

Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh said that steps have been taken to prevent sale and consumption of ganja. He said that policing has been strengthened to enable inspections in educational institutions, suburban residential areas, river banks, and areas where beggars are found and to take action against people involved in anti-social activities. He said that four cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the district this year. So far, six vehicles have been seized and 79.650 kg ganja worth Rs 3.98 lakh has been seized. Out of the 19 accused arrested so far, 17 are from AP and two are from other States, he informed.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officer P Soma Shekhar, District Forest Officer B Nagaraju, DEO S Abraham, RTC DM SK Shabnam, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao and others attended the meeting.