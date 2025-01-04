Live
Just In
Call to make Haindava Sankharavam grand success
Guntur: Tallayapalem Saiva Peetham seer Siva Swamy urged people to make the proposed ‘Chalo Vijayawada Haindava Shankaravam’ public meeting to be organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Gannavaram near Vijayawada city on January 5 a grand success.
Addressing the media at Mohan Ranga Nayaka Swamy Temple at AL Pet here on Friday, he demanded that the government abolish the Endowment Department in South India and ap-point Hindus as members of temple trust boards. He said the VHP has made all the neces-sary arrangements for the convenience of participants in the public meeting. He said they are expecting at least five lakh Hindus to attend the public meeting.
Samajika Samarata Vedika state secretary Darshanapu Srinivasa Rao, Dr K Nagarjuna, Hindu Dharmika Mandali regional secretary Bajrang Rama Krishna and VHP Samajika Samarata Vedika state president Peedinti Krishna Chaitanya were present.