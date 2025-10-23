Call to make success of state-level Revenue Sports & Cultural Fest

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the 7th State-Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Festival-2025, scheduled to be held from November 7 to 9 at the RDT Stadium, Anantapur. A coordination meeting was held at the Anantapur Collectorate Mini Conference Hall on Tuesday evening, jointly chaired by Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A. Shyam Prasad and Collector O. Anand.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Anand said that officials from all concerned departments must work in close coordination to ensure the smooth organization of the sports and cultural events. He instructed authorities to finalize accommodation, food, and other logistical arrangements well in advance. The Collector emphasized the need to identify participants arriving from various districts and to ensure protocol, dais setup, and minute-to-minute arrangements are meticulously planned, as senior officials are expected to attend the event.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A. Shyam Prasad urged officials to put in collective efforts to make the State Revenue Sports a grand success. He suggested including traditional Rayalaseema cuisine in the menu for visiting participants and ensuring proper transport between lodging facilities and the RDT Stadium.

Several senior officials, including Forest Settlement Officer G. Ramakrishna Reddy, RDOs from various divisions, and Revenue Association leaders, participated in the meeting, pledging full cooperation for the success of the upcoming State-Level Revenue Sports and Cultural Festival.