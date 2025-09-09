Call to participate in eye donation movement

Vijayawada: Former Lions Club Governor and noted industrialist, Dr Puttagunta Satish, urged the public to actively participate in the eye donation movement. Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the eye donation campaign organised by the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank, he stated, “When a person dies, donating their eyes brings light into the lives of two others. We must remove misconceptions about eye donation, and people should come forward without fear.” He added that students could be a powerful force in strengthening the movement.

He said that widespread awareness is needed to overcome public apathy. The event, presided over by Dr Samaram showcased the achievements of the campaign.

E Chitti Babu, the District Secretary for the Indian Red Cross Society, spoke about the value of donating eyes to those suffering from vision loss. He emphasised that by donating their eyes, a deceased person can give two others the gift of sight and a new chance at life.

During the ceremony, prizes were awarded to students who participated and won various competitions organised by the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank. Kala Sagar, Suryanarayana and Mallikarjuna were honoured.