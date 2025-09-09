Live
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 09 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Hope their conscience wakes up: Oppn MPs on Vice-Presidential polls
- VP election: Three parties to abstain from voting, 12 MPs not to cast vote
- PM Modi to meet 11-month-old Neetika, the face of Himachal natural disaster
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- MP govt reshuffles 30 IPS and 14 IAS officers
- Telangana High Court set to deliver verdict on Group 1 exam row
- Third phase of AP EAPCET counselling to begin today
Call to participate in eye donation movement
Vijayawada: Former Lions Club Governor and noted industrialist, Dr Puttagunta Satish, urged the public to actively participate in the eye donation...
Vijayawada: Former Lions Club Governor and noted industrialist, Dr Puttagunta Satish, urged the public to actively participate in the eye donation movement. Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the eye donation campaign organised by the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank, he stated, “When a person dies, donating their eyes brings light into the lives of two others. We must remove misconceptions about eye donation, and people should come forward without fear.” He added that students could be a powerful force in strengthening the movement.
He said that widespread awareness is needed to overcome public apathy. The event, presided over by Dr Samaram showcased the achievements of the campaign.
E Chitti Babu, the District Secretary for the Indian Red Cross Society, spoke about the value of donating eyes to those suffering from vision loss. He emphasised that by donating their eyes, a deceased person can give two others the gift of sight and a new chance at life.
During the ceremony, prizes were awarded to students who participated and won various competitions organised by the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank. Kala Sagar, Suryanarayana and Mallikarjuna were honoured.