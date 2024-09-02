  • Menu
Call to prevent loss of life

Call to prevent loss of life
Highlights

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar is constantly enquiring about the situation of cyclone, heavy rain and flood with the officials

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar is constantly enquiring about the situation of cyclone, heavy rain and flood with the officials. He assessed the situation by contacting all the MLAs, local leaders, district collector, SP and concerned district officials about the flood scenario in Eluru Parliament Constituency.

He called the district authorities and gave appropriate instructions. As the flood is likely to increase further, he suggested officials take early measures to prevent damage and take appropriate measures to improve sanitation conditions.

He asked the officials of the district medical and health department to provide immediate medical services and make necessary medicines and medical personnel available to prevent the spread of fevers. The MP advised people not to come out except in emergency situations, to be vigilant as the Meteorological Department has announced a red alert for two more days, and to call the control rooms in the mandal centre, if necessary and get appropriate help. The MP urged the media to inform and alert people about the flood situation regularly. In case of any emergency, people were requested to call MP’s Camp Office phone number 98855 19299.

