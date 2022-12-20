Call to provide pollution-free environment for tourists

Paderu (ASR District): District Collector Sumeet Kumar stressed that tourist areas should be kept clean and a pollution-free environment should be provided to tourists.

The Collector, Divisional Forest Officer Vinod Kumar and Paderu MPDO Sai Naveen inspected the surroundings of Metta Bungalow near Gonduru on Monday.

The Collector started the programme of removing garbage from both sides of the road. He suggested that a special clean drive should be undertaken to keep the areas between Paderu - Garikabanda, Araku - Chilakalagedda and Paderu - G Madugula roads clean.

As many as 47 unemployed tribes should be selected for the management of these works. Sumeet Kumar suggested paying Rs 500 per day for each person. The officials were ordered to set up a dumper bin every two kilometres in tourist places. Shopkeepers in Paderu town were told to set up dustbins in front of their shops.

The Collector ordered to identify vacant areas and grow plants throughout Alluri Sitarama Raju district. It was also suggested that a blood donation camp be organised in collaboration with Forest personnel.