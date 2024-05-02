Applications invited for courses on AI, ChatGPT

Hyderabad: The National Computing Council, in association with National Skill Academy is inviting online applications for admission into the online training of Govt. of India-certified computer software courses. Interested 10+2 pass, degree, diploma, engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State.

The courses offered are – Artificial Intelligence, Python Programming, Big Data, Hadoop, Machine Learning with Python, JAVA Programming, AWS, Devops Engineering, Cyber Security, Software Testing , GST, Ethical Hacking, Microsoft Azure, Business Analytics, Data Science With Python, Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Social Media Marketing, ChatGPT, C Language, Block Chain, C#, .Net, C++, Oracle, Salesforce, AWS Cloud Practitioner, Web Design, Game Development, Software Engineering, Network & Security, Software Development, R-Programming, Data Science with R, Computer Forensics, SAS Programming, Cloud Computing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, said Venkat Reddy Adapa, director, National Computing Council, Hyderabad.

After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued. The last date for submitting online applications is May 15.

For details, call 95058 00047 or visit https://learning.nationalskillacademy.com/