Call to share love with special children
Eluru: Various types of implements worth Rs 75 lakh were distributed to 500 children with special needs at a programme organised jointly by the District Education Department andSamagra Shiksha here on Thursday.
District collector K Vetri Selvi and local legislator Badeti Radhakrishnaiah participated in the distribution of the equipment free of cost and enquired about the welfare of the children.
Collector Vetri Selvi said that by distributing equipment to 852 special children so far, Eluru district stood in first place in the state. She said that special teachers should take the responsibility of providing physiotherapy, medical services and educational services at Bhavita centres. She urged them to share love and affection towards children with special needs.
MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) congratulated the collector and the concerned officials for distributing equipment on a large scale in Eluru district. He said that the coalition government is ready to provide all possible help to students with special needs.
Samagra Shiksha Additional Project Coordinator P Pankaj Kumar, IE Coordinator B Bhaskara Raju, representatives of Alinco Company, Municipal Co-option Member Pedababu, students with special needs, students, their parents, and others were present.