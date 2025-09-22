Call to support handicrafts to preserve traditions

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Handicrafts Development Corporation (Lepakshi) Chairman Pasupaleti Hariprasad has urged people to buy and promote handicrafts to preserve cultural traditions and support artisans. On Sunday, he inaugurated the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar, organised by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Technical Consultancy Organisation (APITCO) under the auspices of the Central Handicrafts Development Corporation, at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium, Patamata. The exhibition features nearly 100 stalls displaying 35 varieties of handicrafts from 13 states. During the event, Hariprasad highlighted that the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar provides a unique opportunity for residents of Vijayawada by showcasing a variety of artisan products all in one place. He emphasised that in alignment with ‘Makein India’ initiative and the visions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan, citizens should support handicrafts made by artisans from all over Andhra Pradesh—from Srikakulam to Anantapur—as well as from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Telangana.

He stressed that beyond preserving the arts, there is also a responsibility to pass cultural traditions to future generations. Gandhi Shilpa Bazars provide an opportunity to access quality products at affordable prices while extending financial support to artisans.

AP State Christian Minority Finance Corporation MD A Sekhar, Handicrafts Development Corporation Assistant Director N Aparna Lakshmi, and APITCO representatives participated in the programme.