‘Camp culture’ takes a toll on corporation works, development

Visakhapatnam: As soon as no confidence motion notice was issued against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari in Visakhapatnam, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has gone haywire since then.

For the past few months, the GVMC is under the in-charge’s administration entrusted to district collector M N Harendhira Prasad.

On the other hand, the council members of the corporation have been staying away from the city for a while.

As the YSRCP is trying its best to protect the Mayoral post, the alliance parties are striving hard towards electing their candidate as the Mayor. After the alliance gave a no confidence motion notice to the District Collector and in-charge Commissioner of the GVMC in the month of March, the activities related to the corporation has gone into a ‘mute’ mode as development works slowed down since then.

After the alliance corporators served the no-confidence motion notice to the collector, the YSRCP corporators headed to Bengaluru for a camp.

Following a similar trend, the TDP corporators proceeded to Bheemunipatnam resorts in recent days. However, many of them flew down to Malaysia as part of the camp.

It is learnt that the YSRCP corporators plan to fly down to Sri Lanka from Bengaluru for an extended camp.

With a special meeting scheduled on April 19 to move the no confidence motion, the corporators continue to remain inaccessible to the ward people for an extended period of time.

Earlier, the corporators used to make daily trips to their respective wards to identify local issues and take steps to resolve them. Apart from the daily visits to wards, the corporators also used to focus on development works.

However, the JSP corporators decided to tread a parallel path as they excluded themselves from going to any camp. The civil supplies minister and party’s PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar made it clear that the Jana Sena Party will not encourage such ‘camp’ culture.

But both the TDP and YSRCP corporators remain unavailable to the people. If such a situation continues for a while, the city’s development is going to be largely impacted, especially at a time when the NDA government is keen on revamping Visakhapatnam as a cleaner and greener city.