'Camp politics' intensify in Nellore district

Nellore: Taking winning the 2024 elections as prestigious, both the ruling YSRCP and TDP have intensified electioneering across the State. The ruling party already announced its candidates including Nellore MP seat, while TDP except Sarvepalli, had finalised all the remaining candidates.

This time, YSRCP had included three fresh candidates - Mohammad Khaleel Ahmed (Nellore city), Mekapati Rajgopal Reddy (Udayagiri) and Meriga Murali (Gudur). TDP has filed five upcoming politicians Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy (Kovuru), Kurukondla Lakshmi Priya (Venkatagiri), Nelavala Vijayasree (Sullurupeta), Kavya Krishna Reddy and Kakarla Suresh (Udayagiri) Assembly segments. For the first time TDP is fielding five fresh candidates, including three women for Assembly elections.

According to sources, TDP is contemplating to allot Sarvepalli ticket to a woman from BJP as part of electoral alliance.

After TDP formation in 1983 in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the cycle party had contested elections in Nellore district as the single largest party for four times - 1983, 1985, 1994 and 1999, and with three times electoral alliance with BJP in 2004, 2014 and 2024, and with CPM in 2009 elections.

However, BJP failed to register victory with TDP allian ce even for a single time in both Nellore MP and Assembly elections, while CPM candidate Jakka Venkaiah won from Alluru Assembly segment in 2009 elections.

YSRCP, which has formed in 2011, has started political journey by securing Kovuru Assembly seat in 2012 as that party nominee Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy registered a massive victory against his political rival TDP nominee Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in 2012 elections.

During late CM NT Rama Rao’s regime, TDP had registered massive victory by securing all Assembly segments including Nellore MP seat in 1999 elections, while the same was repeated for YSRCP in 2019 elections, which made the TDP to lose political existence for five years in the district.

However, this election turned as seasaw game for both YSRCP and TDP as the duo prefer to run 'camp politics' in the interest of securing victory in 2024 elections.