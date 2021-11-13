Campaigning peaks for Kuppam municipal election

Tirupati: Campaigning in the Kuppam municipal elections entered a crucial stage with several leaders of ruling and opposition parties undertaking a hectic tour of the wards in the town limits.



Kuppam is hogging the limelight with both YSRCP and the TDP leaders making it a prestigious contest, thanks to Chandrababu Naidu's association with it.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who started his campaign on Thursday in the municipality continued his tirade against ruling YSRCP on Friday as well. He urged the locals not to be afraid of police cases as the TDP "will lift them once in power" during his road show. In particular, he attacked Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy for failure to develop Kuppam.

Countering the "lies of the TDP", the Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who has vowed to trounce the TDP in the civic elections, intensified his campaign in support of the party candidates. He kept attacking the Opposition for "their attempts to stall developmental works" and asked the voters to teach a lesson to the TDP. Local MLAs too accompanied him.