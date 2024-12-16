Probe shifting of V’wada bulls into slaughterhouses : BRS

Hyderabad: The BRS leader E Rakesh Reddy on Sunday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge on the issue of shifting bulls of Vemulawada Temple to slaughterhouses and demanded the dismissal of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

Addressing a press conference, Rakesh Reddy said that all those involved in the incident should be arrested under the PD Act. He said that Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Temple is a famous temple not only in Telangana but also in the country as Dakshin Kashi. Vemulawada Temple is famous for offering bulls (Kode Mokku) as Nandi is the vehicle of Lord Shiva.

Rakesh Reddy alleged that irregularities were committed by Endowment Minister Konda Surekha and her followers to make money from the bulls, which was atrocious. He alleged that about 60 bulls were taken to the slaughterhouse. “The sin committed by Konda Surekha will not go away even if it goes to Kashi. So far, Surekha has not responded to the incident of transporting bulls to the slaughterhouse. An inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge on the misdeed of transporting bulls to the slaughterhouse,” said Rakesh Reddy.