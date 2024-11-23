Cancel PPAs with Adani companies, demands CPI

Vijayawada: CPI State secretary K Ramakrsihna demanded here on Friday that the State government cancel all the agreements with the Adani companies in view of the criminal case filed against the Group in USA.

He demanded a thorough probe with a sitting judge of the High Court into the allegations that bribes were given to officials and ensure that the guilty get punishment.

Ramakrishna recalled that the CPI has been alleging time and again that there were clandestine dealings between Adani companies and the erstwhile Jagan Mohan Reddy administration.

There were allegations that Jagan had received kickbacks worth Rs 1,750 crore from Adani company. It was reported that the US court already issued notices to Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vineet Jain, Ranjit Gupta, Saurabh Agarwal, Deepak Malhotra and Rupesh Agarwal.

Ramakrishna alleged that the then Jagan administration had colluded with Adani and handed over the ports and signed power purchase agreements.

The people were compelled to bear the burden of Rs 6,072 crore by way of true-up charges.

He demanded cancellation of all power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Adani Group and punished the guilty after probing into the whole murky deals with a sitting judge of the High Court.