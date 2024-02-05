‘Cancer can be treated successfully if diagnosed early’

Ongole: Lifestyle changes, food habits and atmospheric changes are increasing the chances of cancer in people, observed doctors.

The Prakasam district unit of the Indian Medical Association in partnership with the BMR Arjun Infra, organised an awareness rally on cancer in Ongole, observing the World Cancer Day on Sunday. The awareness rally passed from the Mini Stadium to the Church Centre through the Nellore Bus Stand Centre and the Collectorate. They also distributed coupons offered by various diagnostic centres for a discount on cancer diagnostic tests.

Speaking on the occasion, the doctors said that the people should take preventive measures to avoid cancers rather than taking treatment after they become victims. They advised people to have awareness on various cancers and their symptoms.

But they assured that cancers can be treated successfully depending on the stage they are diagnosed. They said that only those people who lack awareness on diagnosis at early stage are losing their lives or their loved ones. GGH Ongole RMO Dr Tirumala Rao, BMR Arjun Infra proprietors Bommisetty Sankara Rao, Bommisetty Arjun, IMA district president Dr Jhansi, secretary Dr Sridevi, Dr Jaladi Manibabu, Dr Manne Veeraiah Chowdary, other members of IMA, medicos and nursing students also participated in the rally. Subsequently, they formed into a human chain at the Church Centre.