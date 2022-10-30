Cancer expert gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Visakhapatnam: Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, Chief Medical Oncologist (Medical Oncology), KIMS Icon Hospital has been conferred with Lifetime Achievement Award during the 20th biennial conference of the Indian Society for Medical and Paediatric Oncology (ISMPO) and Indian Society of Oncology (ISO) held at Chennai on Saturday.

The award was presented to Dr Raghunadha Rao by the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for his pioneering efforts for the establishment of cancer centres, medical oncology departments and courses, doctoral labs, cancer registries and clinics.

More than 1,000 delegates from across the country and abroad participated in this three-day conference that focused on various aspects of cancer. Dr. Ragunatha Rao delivered a presidential oration on building institutes of excellence on the occasion.