‘Cancer treatment will be provided to patients’

Paderu (ASR District) : Visakhapatnam’s Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) will provide treatment for cancer patients identified in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, said district collector AS Dinesh Kumar.

Speaking at the Government General Hospital in Paderu, collector said that since May 27, the district administration, in collaboration with YS Jayamma Memorial Trust and Hyderabad Grace Cancer Foundation has conducted 61 cancer screening camps in the Paderu division. During these camps, 7,598 individuals underwent cancer screening, with 1,785 receiving mammogram tests and 2,310 undergoing Pap smear tests.

He further stated that biopsy tests are necessary for 26 suspected cancer cases, while 145 cases have been referred for ultrasound scanning. Treatment for those diagnosed with cancer will be provided at HBCHRC under the aegis of YS Jayamma Memorial Trust.

He said that 122 people were diagnosed with diabetes, 172 with hypertension, and 16 with glaucoma.

ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek announced that cancer screening tests will be conducted on Thursday at Korukonda PHC in Chintapalli mandal and on Friday at Chintapalli Area Hospital. Trust representative YS Ravindranath Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Jamal Basha, Medical College Principal Dr Hemalatha, DCHS Dr Krishna Rao, and Hospital Supervisor Dr Vishwamitra were present.