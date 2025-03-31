Candlelight vigil held for Pastor Praveen Pagadala

Tirupati: United Christian Churches of Tirupati organised candlelight vigil on Sunday at Tirupati West Church, mourning the suspicious death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala on March 25. Christian communities, pastors, leaders, and believers gathered to offer prayers and condolences to his family.

Pastor Arul Arasu expressed sorrow, stating that Christian community has lost an irreplaceable leader. He urged the government to expedite the investigation and address public concerns regarding the circumstances of Pastor Praveen’s death.

East Parish Pastor Benjamin, West Church Pastor Johnson, retired ASP Devadanam, Pastor Lazar, Deputy Sarpanch Umapati, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Amar Dev, Rajendra Prasad, and others participated in the programme.