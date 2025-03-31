Live
- 15 Ramadan Messages to Spread Peace and Blessings (2025)
- Car havoc in Komarolu: Drunk driver crashes into electric pole, disrupts power supply
- YS Jagan extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims
- Mental Math: The key to cognitive strength in the age of AI
- CMRF a boon for poor
- Studio Ghibli Fad: Nostalgia or Oversaturation?
- From $10bn to $165.75bn in a decade
- Ramzan celebrations in Hyderabad: Special prayers held at Meeralam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid
- CM Revanth Reddy declares fine rice scheme permanent, criticises KCR’s governance
- Is long-acting HIV treatment as good as taking daily pills?
Candlelight vigil held for Pastor Praveen Pagadala
Highlights
United Christian Churches of Tirupati organised candlelight vigil on Sunday at Tirupati West Church, mourning the suspicious death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala on March 25.
Tirupati: United Christian Churches of Tirupati organised candlelight vigil on Sunday at Tirupati West Church, mourning the suspicious death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala on March 25. Christian communities, pastors, leaders, and believers gathered to offer prayers and condolences to his family.
Pastor Arul Arasu expressed sorrow, stating that Christian community has lost an irreplaceable leader. He urged the government to expedite the investigation and address public concerns regarding the circumstances of Pastor Praveen’s death.
East Parish Pastor Benjamin, West Church Pastor Johnson, retired ASP Devadanam, Pastor Lazar, Deputy Sarpanch Umapati, Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Amar Dev, Rajendra Prasad, and others participated in the programme.
Next Story