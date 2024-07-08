Live
Just In
Cantonment Legislators Pay Tribute to Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy on His 75th Birth Anniversary
On the occasion of the 75th birth anniversary of Congress party leader and former Chief Minister Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Cantonment legislators gathered at Regimental Bazar Square to pay tribute to his portrait. Fruits were distributed to commemorate the occasion, with Corporator Bhadranna, Sarita, Santosh Yadav, Nagesh Yadav Baburao, Gauri Shankar, Nandu Kanti, Judupal, Srinath, Maryn, Shravan, Arvind Yadav, and others in attendance.
The legislators spoke fondly of Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, remembering his leadership and dedication to the people of the state. They highlighted his contributions to the development of the region and his commitment to social welfare. The event served as a reminder of the late leader's legacy and the impact he had on the community.
As they paid their respects to YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the legislators emphasized the importance of continuing his work and following in his footsteps to serve the people with honesty and integrity. The event was a heartfelt tribute to a beloved leader who is still remembered and respected on his 75th birth anniversary.