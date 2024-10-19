Capacity building workshop on drug de-addiction held

Anantapur: Nehru Yuva Kendra in collaboration with Pragathi Padham Youth Association and SR Educational Society, hosted a one-day capacity building workshop focused on drug de-addiction and substance abuse. The event aimed to empower youth in the mission to make India drug-free by 2047.

The workshop was inaugurated by National Youth Awardee and MyGov Ambassador Bisathi Bharath, psychiatrist Dr Garugu Balaji, NYK Anantapur Programme in-charge G Sreenivasulu, Pragathi Padham Youth Association secretary Jaya Maruthi, Prof G Muralidhar, SI Sreenivasulu and others on Friday.

Bisathi Bharath emphasised the pressing challenge of drug abuse and trafficking in India, particularly its impact on youth. He highlighted the Union government’s Nasha Mukth Bharat campaign, which aims for a drug-free India and provides de-addiction support through toll-free numbers 14446 and 1933.

Dr Garugu Balaji discussed the legal framework surrounding drug control, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940; Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985; and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988. He underscored the stringent penalties established to combat drug offenses.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of training certificates from the Union government to participants, marking their commitment to promoting drug awareness and support in their communities. This initiative is a significant step towards addressing substance abuse among youth and fostering a healthier, drug-free future for India.