Capital region farmers continues protest in Amaravati

Highlights

Capital region farmers continuing their protests against the state government today also.

Amaravati: Capital region farmers continuing their protests against the state government today also.

While the YSRCP leaders engaged in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy birthday, the farmers are staging dharna against him.

The report submitted by the GN Rao committee intensified the tension in the Amaravati and the farmers who sacrificed their lands got utterly disappointed with the yesterday's development.

The suggestions of committee are truly unethical said the protesting farmers here at Amaravati.

The farmers saying that they want only one capital and that must be here at Amaravati only, as assured by the state and central governments while taking the lands.

They further explained that, when the government announced the capital here at Amaravati, then opposition YSRCP also accepted and even Jagan said he didn't have any objections on it.

But now, he is taking u turn and provoking all regions for his political mileage.

