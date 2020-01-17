Capital row: Farmers face Server issues in submitting concerns, officials rectifies the problem

The Amaravati farmers who were asked to file their concerns to the high power committee through CRDA website or email have faced the problems due to the technical problems on Friday. However, the government is quick enough to identify the problem and rectifies it.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana had given a statement to this extent. As the deadline for the submitting of the report on the capital and decentralization of development is fast approaching, the farmers have turned up in large number to send their suggestions and opinions on Amaravati and three capitals.

The high power committee would submit the detailed report along with farmers concerns to chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the evening. While the cabinet meeting and assembly session would take place on January 20 to discuss the report before making an announcement on new capital.