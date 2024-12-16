Women can excel in any field, say experts

Visakhapatnam: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University Vice Chancellor D Surya Prakash said that women can excel in any field. Attending as chief guest at the first

AI-based aesthetic clinic Mac’s first anniversary celebration here on Sunday, the VC mentioned that acquiring 2,000 customers in a year is not easy in the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent plastic surgeon and former principal of Andhra Medical College Dr PV Sudhakar mentioned that the organisation is undertaking service activities for the people and working for women empowerment.

State president of AP Chamber of Commerce Pydah Krishna Prasad said that women have the ability to excel in any field, particularly as entrepreneurs.

MD of Mac Aesthetics Srivalli Korrapati announced that new branches are being opened all over the country and other countries. Union Bank Regional Manager Narasimha Kumar, student union leader Adari Kishore Kumar, among others, were present.