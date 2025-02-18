Cartoonist Hari Venkata Ramana’s journey of social change

Visakhapatnam: In a world where fleeting attention dominates, Visakhapatnam-based cartoonist B Hari Venkata Ramana stands as a symbol of perseverance. For him, change requires not just awareness but consistent effort.

A multifaceted talent, Hari Venkata Ramana is a cartoonist, social worker, child rights activist, and storyteller. His initiatives include short films, free tuition classes, cartoon workshops, and illustrations addressing issues like safe and unsafe touch. He tirelessly works to instill behavioral change among underprivileged children. Storytelling with a Purpose

His latest book, Burmacampu Kathalu, chronicles the struggles of Burma repatriates in Visakhapatnam. Set to launch at Andhra University’s Telugu Department, it offers an authentic account of their experiences. “Having spent five years near the camp, I deeply connected with their pain,” he shares.

Previously, his book Maa Badi Kathalu captured life in government schools, resonating with many. Currently, he is developing Pendurthy.Org, a series documenting Pendurthy’s political evolution, releasing fortnightly on Saarangabooks.com. “Pendurthy, is one of the largest constituencies in undivided Visakhapatnam which has witnessed tremendous political changes over the years,” he explains.

Art and Activism

Beyond storytelling, he drives social change through his organisation, Dharani. As its founder, he leads free tuition classes, child rights advocacy, and anti-child labor programs. As secretary of the Visakha Forum for Child Rights, he works to protect vulnerable children and equip them with essential skills.

His impact extends to the transgender community. In collaboration with Goonj, Dharani engaged transgender persons in community work, promoting road safety and social integration.

The Road Ahead

For Hari Venkata Ramana, each cartoon, story, and initiative is a step toward societal transformation. Through unwavering consistency and creative storytelling, he empowers communities and amplifies voices often unheard, proving that art is a powerful force for change.