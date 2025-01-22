Case booked against former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

A case has been registered against former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Kavali One Town Police Station for allegedly making inappropriate remarks about the police.

The complaint was lodged by TDP leader Vanteru Prasanna Kumar from Kolladinne, who contends that Kakani made these comments during an incident at the Kavali Government Hospital.

In response to the complaint, the police have filed charges against Kakani under various sections, including 224, 351/2, 352, and 353/2.