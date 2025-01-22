  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Case booked against former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Case booked against former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy
x
Highlights

A case has been registered against former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Kavali One Town Police Station for allegedly making inappropriate remarks about the police.

A case has been registered against former minister and YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Kavali One Town Police Station for allegedly making inappropriate remarks about the police.

The complaint was lodged by TDP leader Vanteru Prasanna Kumar from Kolladinne, who contends that Kakani made these comments during an incident at the Kavali Government Hospital.

In response to the complaint, the police have filed charges against Kakani under various sections, including 224, 351/2, 352, and 353/2.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick