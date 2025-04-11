Case booked against former YSRCP MLA

Ramagiri (Sri Satya Sai district): Ramagiri mandal police on Thursday registered a case against former YSRCP MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, regarding an incident where a scuffle took place near helipad during YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Papireddypalli.

According to police reports, several YSRCP activists allegedly pelted stones at police personnel during chaos, injuring a constable. Based on a complaint filed by the injured constable, a case was booked against Prakash Reddy.

The complaint stated that the former MLA did not follow security protocols issued by the police and that party workers rushed toward the helicopter even before Jagan’s landing.

It was also alleged that the mob banged on the helicopter and that Prakash Reddy instigated his supporters at the helipad, appearing to compromise security arrangements. The police investigation confirmed these allegations, and multiple sections of the BNS have been invoked in the case filed against the former MLA.