Case booked over social media remarks on Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

A provocative social media post aimed at Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has sparked significant backlash.
A provocative social media post aimed at Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has sparked significant backlash. The post, shared by an account in social media, draws an inappropriate comparison between Pawan’s recent holy bath at the Mahakumbh Mela with that of another film actor.
This has not gone down well with leaders of Pawan’s party, Jana Sena, who are vocally condemning the post. Jana Sena leader Rishikesh has lodged a formal complaint with the police, demanding stringent action against the individual responsible.
Consequently, a case has been registered at the Kavali Second Town Police Station, and authorities are currently investigating the matter.
Alliance leaders are also expressing their outrage over the defamatory post directed at the Deputy Chief Minister, emphasising the need for respect in public discourse.