Cash transfer likely in place of rice on ration cards

Guntur: The State government is making arrangements to introduce cash transfer scheme instead of rice to white ration holders across the State from May.

The government proposed to pay Rs 12 to Rs 15 per kg to white card holders, who are willing to take cash. If a white card holder want to take cash instead of rice, he or she should give a consent letter to the volunteer, which will be accepted by the tahsildar concerned and make arrangements to distribute cash instead of rice through volunteers.

The Civil Supplies department has decided to implement the scheme on pilot basis in Anakapalli, Gajuwaka, Narsapuram, Nandyala and Kakinada. Later, this scheme will be extended to other districts. After taking cash for two months, if the white card holders want, they may take rice. After few months, the government is planning to credit the cash to the white card holders' bank accounts.

According to sources, at present some of the white card holders are not consuming subsidy rice. They are selling the same in the open market at Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg. The millers are polishing the same rice and selling at the higher price. Some of the traders are exporting the same rice through the Kakinada Port. To check black marketing of rice, the government is planning to pay the cash instead of rice.