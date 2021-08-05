Cashew processing unit inaugurated in Rampachodavaram Agency

Rampachodavaram: East Godavari District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said that during the pandemic period the common people have got an opportunity to eke out their livelihood through cashew nut processing which is a happy beginning in their lives.

He inaugurated the VDVK cashew processing unit along with MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi and ITDA Project Officer CV Praveen Aditya at Krishi Vijnan Kendram in Pandirimamidi village of Rampa Agency on Wednesday.

He supervised the entire unit and expressed satisfaction over their performance. He also made detailed enquiries about the nature of their work and the mode of working of the cashew nut unit.

He inspected the performance of the processing machinery and equipment in the cashew nut processing unit. He said that the State government is undertaking various welfare schemes and livelihood programmes with the aim of developing the downtrodden. The State government will provide thousands of crores through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Rythu Bharosa, Matsyakara Bharosa, YSR Vidya Deevena, YSR Netanna Nestam and other welfare schemes in the district.

He said that 20,000 farmers have been cultivating cashew nuts in 66,000 acres in the Rampachodavaram division. The unit will give an additional benefit of Rs 200 to 300 per kg to them. The unit is expected to generate high income for farmers cultivating cashew. He said that the farmers of cashew nuts will largely be benefitted and get higher income through the processing unit. Based on the performance of this processing unit, efforts will be made to expand such processing units in the remaining 6 mandals as well, the Collector said. Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam, YSR Horticultural University HoD Dr Lalitha Kameswari and others were present.