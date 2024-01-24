Caste census Jagan's political conspiracy, alleges TDP

Vijayawada: The caste census of the Backward Classes (BCs) is nothing but part of a political conspiracy of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for electoral gains, alleged TDP politburo member and former minister Kalava Srinivasulu here on Tuesday.

Srinivasulu appealed to the BCs in the state not to fall victim to this political conspiracy by reposing faith in Jagan. Talking to media persons here, the TDP politburo member asked Jagan Mohan Reddy as to why he has not mounted pressure on the Centre all these years if at all if he is serious on working for the welfare of BCs.

At least Jagan would have asked his party MPs to raise the caste census issue on the floor of Parliament, he felt. Not raising the issue on any platform all these years and without asking those concerned with this, bringing the matter onto the scene suddenly is the best example for his political opportunism, Srinivasulu observed.

How Jagan, who is responsible for the killing of 76 innocent BC leaders and sending thousands of those belonging to the community to jail by filing false cases, can expected to do justice to BCs, Srinivasulu asked.

Pointing out that 253 commissions have already recommended for caste census also with population census while the TDP government headed by the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, too has recommended to the Centre for caste census in 2014 itself, Srinivasulu said that but till now there is no response from the Centre.

This delay has resulted in great injustice to the BCs who comprise more than 50 per cent of the state population, he said. The weaker sections could not get benefit more than 27 per cent in education and employment, the TDP politburo member felt.

Srinivasulu reaffirmed that Jagan will be going home after the upcoming elections and against this backdrop, he is now resorting to cheap politics in the name of caste census only to cheat the BCs. “If Jagan is really serious about the census why should he change the dates of the exercise to be taken up,” he asked.

While gathering information in the name of caste census, those who are involved in the exercise are taking the thumb impressions of the people and are asking for even the One Time Passwords (OTPs), he said. Is this not political conspiracy to gain certain benefits in the coming elections, the former minister said.

“The BCs should not fall victim to this political conspiracy and soon after the TDP-Jana Sena government is into power all the necessary steps will be taken for the welfare of all these communities," Srinivasulu said.