Caste Census will help in economic uplift of weaker sections

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Cabinet meeting decided to give house sites to all journalists in the State, according to Woman and Child Welfare minister Usha Sricharan.

She thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the journalists’ fraternity for deciding to give house sites to journalists.

She said that the caste census will be useful for the economic empowerment of the weaker sections. She hailed the Chief Minister for taking two crucial decisions. She felicitated Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a decision to conduct caste census and thinking about the welfare of journalists.