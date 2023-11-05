Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Caste Census will help in economic uplift of weaker sections
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Cabinet meeting decided to give house sites to all journalists in the State, according to Woman and Child Welfare minister Usha Sricharan.
Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Cabinet meeting decided to give house sites to all journalists in the State, according to Woman and Child Welfare minister Usha Sricharan.
She thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the journalists’ fraternity for deciding to give house sites to journalists.
She said that the caste census will be useful for the economic empowerment of the weaker sections. She hailed the Chief Minister for taking two crucial decisions. She felicitated Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a decision to conduct caste census and thinking about the welfare of journalists.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS