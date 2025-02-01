Categorisation of judges demanded

Guntur: Former union minister and Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan demanded the government to categorise the Supreme Court judge posts, bank loans and CRDA contracts. Addressing the media here on Friday, he reminded that out of 33 Supreme Court judges, 20 judges belong to one caste.

He questioned how many SC, ST and OBC judges are working in Amaravati court. He said banks are giving 1% of loans to the SC, ST, and OBCs. He said banks have sanctioned Rs 45,000 crore loans to one industrialist, out of which Rs 40,000 crore was waived.

He said industrialists are seeking another Rs 10,000 crore loan. He said if Chandrababu Naidu categorises Dalits, he will lose.

He questioned why an OBC leader did not get an opportunity to become CM. He criticised that Naidu is investing Rs 60,000 crore in Amaravati and people of other regions are not in a position to digest it. He suggested Naidu take precautionary steps to avoid shifting of state capital to Kurnool again.