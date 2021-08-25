CBI court adjourns the verdict on YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition to September 15

The CBI court adjourned the final verdict on Jagan's bail cancellation petition and clarified that the verdict will be announced on September 15 as the arguments also ended today on a petition seeking revocation of Vijayasai Reddy's bail. The court said it would give a verdict on Vijayasai Reddy and Jagan's bail petition at the same time.



It is learned that YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju has filed a petition in the court seeking revocation of Jagan's bail. Arguments were made in the court on the merits of this petition. MP Raghurama said in the petition that the CBI had registered 11 charge sheets in the case of assets exceeding income against CM Jagan. Raghuram alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister was influencing the witnesses in the case. Raghurama filed the petition in the first week of April seeking cancellation of bail of CM Jagan for violating bail conditions.



However, the CBI refused to file the counter and left the decision to the court to decide at its discretion. With this, only Chief Minister Jagan and Raghurama's lawyers were heard arguing. The court closed its hearing on July 30 after all the arguments were completed. The CBI court, which reserved judgment on that day, said the verdict would be pronounced on August 25. The CBI court has said that it will give a simultaneous verdict on September 15 on the latest MP Vijayasai Reddy's bail revocation petition and CM Jagan's bail revocation petitions.