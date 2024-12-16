CBI drops disproportionate assets case against ex-minister, wife

Ongole: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Chennai has closed the disproportionate assets case against Thommandru Hannah Vijayalakshmi, an IRS Commissioner of Income Tax, and Dr Audimulapu Suresh, a former minister in the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The case, originally registered in 2017, alleged that the couple had assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, estimated at 22.86%.

After a thorough investigation, the CBI ACB filed a closure report before the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases in Chennai. The court accepted the closure report and ordered the CBI to return all documents seized during the investigation to Vijayalakshmi and Suresh.