CBI inquiry only can reveal facts in Skill scam case

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said that the skill development scam is a unique scam and people should know what happened in it. He said that it is possible to find out what really happened only after an investigation by an organization not related to the state government. He spoke to the media in Rajahmundry on Saturday night. He said that the skill scam has spread at the national level. He said that it should be investigated with utmost priority as the related files have also been destroyed.

Vundavalli Aruna Kumar questioned how files can be lost in today's advanced technology. He said that this would be possible only with the involvement of Chandrababu Naidu or Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that since neither of them knows the truth, the national-level investigation agency CBI has to intervene in it. Vndavalli said that the involvement of many shell companies and manipulations in the skill development scam is evident.

He said that it is painful that both the Telugu Desam and YSRCP parties are treating him as an enemy and speaking inappropriately due to seeking a CBI inquiry. He said that he wanted to bring out the truth by seeking a CBI inquiry. Are the Telugu Desam Party opposing the CBI investigation supporting the current CID investigation? Vundavalli asked.

Vundavalli opined that Chandrababu's cronies made the case which was easy to get bail unnecessarily complicated. It was thought that Chandrababu's mistake was to bring the issue of the 17A application into inquiry. It should be remembered that if this section applies to Chandrababu, it will also apply to Jagan in the future.